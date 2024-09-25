GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three held for attacking Metrorail staff who warned them not to shoot reels inside station

Published - September 25, 2024 08:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Kilpauk Police on Wednesday arrested three youth who allegedly attacked a staff of Chennai Metro Rail Limited as the latter told them not to shoot reels inside the metro station.

One of the youth was found shooting a video with his girlfriend in an intimate manner using his mobile phone inside Nehru Park Metro Station. Sources said, the youth who had come with his friend was standing on the seating space and shooting reels for social media for quite some time.

Though the duo had taken tickets to travel to Shenoy Nagar from Egmore, they had alighted at Nehru Park. Even after two trains passed the station, they both had still not left the platform. “When the station controller questioned them, the youth hurled abuses at him and left,” a source said.

While this occurred around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, the youth returned to the station at 6 p.m. with two of his friends. The trio approached the station controller and started beating him up. Based on a complaint from the station-in-charge, Akash, the Kilpauk Police have registered a case under four sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for offences, including criminal intimidation, attack and uttering obscene words.

After analysing CCTV footage, the police arrested Abubucker Siddique, 18, of Chintadripet and his friends Viji, 21, and Anton Davis, 20, of Choolai.

