Three held for attacking man in Virugambakkam

Personnel from the Virugambakkam police station on Wednesday apprehended three persons, including a juvenile, who allegedly attacked a man and damaged vehicles using knives.

According to the police, Umashankar, 21, of Chitlapakkam, who is a sales representative of Aavin, was unloading milk sachets from a goods carrier on Gandhi Main Road, Virugambakkam. Three youngsters, who came on a high-end bike, attempted to grab the sachets. When Mr. Umashankar resisted, the youth attacked him with a knife and damaged the glass panels of the goods carrier.

After scrutinising CCTV camera footage, the police arrested Karthik alias Karthik Raja, 24, and S. Aravind, 22, besides securing their 16-year-old accomplice. The duo was remanded in judicial custody and the juvenile was sent to a special observation home for boys. The adult accused had damaged other vehicles in K.K. Nagar in a similar manner, the police said.