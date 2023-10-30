ADVERTISEMENT

Three held for assaulting couple in T.P.Chatram

October 30, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The couple was abused and assaulted by the trio with wooden logs

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Monday arrested three suspects for allegedly assaulting a couple in T.P.Chatram. 

Police said P. Luccas, 60, of T. P. Chatram, is running a vegetable shop in Koyambedu. On Sunday morning, when Luccas was taking the car to go to Koyambedu, three unidentified persons in an inebriated condition demanded money from him. On hearing the commotion outside the house, Luccas’s wife Arumai Selvi rushed out to rescue her husband. Both the husband and wife were abused and assaulted by the trio using wooden logs. They, then fled the scene.  Based on a complaint, the police arrested Bharath alias Bharathraj, 23, of Kilpauk, Anus alias Santhosh, 23, and Vignesh, 27, of T.P.Chatram.  Bharathraj has a history sheet on his name with eight criminal cases.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US