Three held for assaulting couple in T.P.Chatram

The couple was abused and assaulted by the trio with wooden logs

October 30, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Monday arrested three suspects for allegedly assaulting a couple in T.P.Chatram. 

Police said P. Luccas, 60, of T. P. Chatram, is running a vegetable shop in Koyambedu. On Sunday morning, when Luccas was taking the car to go to Koyambedu, three unidentified persons in an inebriated condition demanded money from him. On hearing the commotion outside the house, Luccas’s wife Arumai Selvi rushed out to rescue her husband. Both the husband and wife were abused and assaulted by the trio using wooden logs. They, then fled the scene.  Based on a complaint, the police arrested Bharath alias Bharathraj, 23, of Kilpauk, Anus alias Santhosh, 23, and Vignesh, 27, of T.P.Chatram.  Bharathraj has a history sheet on his name with eight criminal cases.

