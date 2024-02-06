GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three held for assault on Minister Roja’s assistant in Tiruttani 

February 06, 2024 03:11 am | Updated 03:11 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruttani Police on Sunday arrested three men for allegedly attempting to assault Andhra Pradesh Minister Roja’s assistant due to previous enmity.

Police sources said the victim has been identified as Pratheesh, 37, who resides on Tiruttani Bypass Road and serves as personal assistant to the actor and Andhra Pradesh Minister Roja. Last Friday morning, while he was on a morning stroll near his house, three youth came on bikes, waylaid him and attacked him using iron rods and pipes. On hearing his screams, others came to his rescue and rushed him to Government Hospital, Tiruttani and he was later referred to a hospital in the city.

Based on a complaint from him, police registered a case and took up investigation.

On Sunday, the police rounded the trio up when they attempted to drop their bikes and tried to take to their heels, near Thazhavedu. Police arrested the three suspects who have been identified as Naveen, 31, Chiranjeevi, 24, Parasuram, 39 of Nagari, Chittoor district. Further interrogation revealed that Pratheesh and the suspects were political opponents. The suspects were inimical towards him since he was instrumental in Ms. Roja’s win in Nagari constituency in the last elections.

