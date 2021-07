CHENNAI

08 July 2021 01:16 IST

Personnel from the Madipakkam police station have arrested S. Vinodh, 22, and his brother Ranjith, 24, of Thiruverkadu, and Hariharan, 19, of Thiruninravur, for allegedly attacking L. Naveen Kumar, 23, an eatery owner in the locality. Vinod blamed Naveen for his breakup with his girlfriend.

