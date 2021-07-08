Personnel from the Madipakkam police station have arrested S. Vinodh, 22, and his brother Ranjith, 24, of Thiruverkadu, and Hariharan, 19, of Thiruninravur, for allegedly attacking L. Naveen Kumar, 23, an eatery owner in the locality. Vinod blamed Naveen for his breakup with his girlfriend.
Three held for assault in Madipakkam
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
July 08, 2021 01:16 IST
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
July 08, 2021 01:16 IST
