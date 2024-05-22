GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three held for assault in Egmore

Published - May 22, 2024 11:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau,Sivaraman R 10065

The Egmore police on Wednesday arrested three men for assaulting a person and damaging a two-wheeler following a quarrel on rash driving.

Police said R. Nirmal Kumar, 29, on Tuesday night was riding a two-wheeler on Perumal Street in Egmore. Three persons scolded him for driving rashly. An argument erupted and suddenly the trio attacked him with a liquor bottle, wooden stick and knives. After damaging his vehicle, they escaped from the spot. The Egmore police arrested R.Arun, 34, of Madipakkam and two others.

