Three held for Aadhaar fraud

Three persons, including a Nepali national, were arrested by the Thiruvanmiyur police for fraudulently generating Aadhaar cards.

According to the police, the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency had entered into an agreement with a firm called Indian Computer Technology for collecting details to generate Aadhaar cards. The personnel attached to the agency were operating with the necessary electronic equipment from Karur Vysya Bank.

The company’s personnel — R. Arun, 25, and M. Balamurugan, 28 — took the kits from the bank without informing the authorities. They forged documents to generate Aadhaar cards for Nepali nationals.

The police arrested the duo along with a Nepali national, Nim Bahadur Katri, 24, and remanded them in judicial custody for offences under Sections 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.