Three held for Aadhaar fraud

Three persons, including a Nepali national, were arrested by the Thiruvanmiyur police for fraudulently generating Aadhaar cards.
According to the police, the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency had entered into an agreement with a firm called Indian Computer Technology for collecting details to generate Aadhaar cards. The personnel attached to the agency were operating with the necessary electronic equipment from Karur Vysya Bank.
The company’s personnel — R. Arun, 25, and M. Balamurugan, 28 — took the kits from the bank without informing the authorities. They forged documents to generate Aadhaar cards for Nepali nationals.
The police arrested the duo along with a Nepali national, Nim Bahadur Katri, 24, and remanded them in judicial custody for offences under Sections 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor