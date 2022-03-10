Three govt. schools get more amenities

Rotary Club of Madras Central sponsors toilets, wash basins and building repair to mark Women’s Day

The Rotary Club of Madras Central has provided facilities for three government schools.

On the International Women’s Day, Rotary District Governor J. Sridhar, club president K.A.V. Ramesh, and special project director Vinod Saraogi along with other Rotarians inaugurated the facilities that included hand wash stations, rainwater harvesting wells, girls toilet blocks and repair works in buildings at Chennai Girls Higher Secondary School, Shenoy Nagar, Jai Gopal Garodia Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Ponneri and Government Higher Secondary School, Kathivakkam, according to a press release.