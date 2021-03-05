Three generations of women vaccinated

C.R. Kamalammal, 102, Rama Sridharan, 74, and Sumana Premkumar, who got vaccinated on Thursday.

CHENNAI

05 March 2021 01:07 IST

102-year-old woman also gets the jab

Three women, spanning three generations, were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Thursday at Kauvery Hospital here.

C.R. Kamalammal, 102, her daughter Rama Sridharan, 74, and granddaughter Sumana Premkumar received their vaccination at the hospital.

Ms. Kamalammal said, “The vaccine is safe and I urge everyone to take it immediately as I did.”

Hospital co-founder and executive director Aravindan Selvaraj said, “It is really interesting to see so many senior citizens coming forward to take their dose of vaccines, and this particular family with the senior-most person is truly an example for other elderly people. The vaccines are safe and administered as per the government protocols. We insist more people come forward and take the vaccine in order to fight the pandemic.”

Hospital authorities said political leaders and celebrities, including actor-politician S.Ve. Shekar, and yesteryear actors Latha and Sripriya had visited the hospital to get vaccinated.