Three from West Bengal arrested for cheating a city resident after luring to him to invest in cryptocurrency

July 27, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - CHENNAI

The Cyber Crime Police of Central Crime Branch(CCB) on Wednesday arrested three suspects from West Bengal for cheating a businessman of Park Town to the tune of ₹3.61 crore under the pretext of investing in crypto-currency and fetching high returns.

The victim, from Park Town, was contacted by individuals from West Bengal who persuaded him to invest in crypto currency. Trusting them, he transferred a total amount of ₹3.61 crore to various bank accounts they provided, but he received no returns on his investment as they promised. On realising that he was cheated by them, he lodged a complaint with Cyber Crime Police of CCB.

Police officers took up investigation and analysed the bank accounts to which the complainant transferred the money, the mobile phone numbers used to communicate with the complainant, and all related data were collected. Additionally, the call detail records (CDRs) and IP log details, and email IDs of the linked bank accounts were obtained. CCTV footage from ATM withdrawals connected to the bank accounts was also gathered and scrutinised. Police investigation revealed that the suspects were operating from Kolkata, West Bengal. Subsequently a special team, led by an Inspector of Police, was sent to Kolkata to trace the suspects and nab them.

The police team arrested three suspects who have been identified as Rupa Shaw, 48, of Kolkatta, Ramesh Soni, 32 and Vijay Soni, 38 of Hoogly. Three mobile phones, demand drafts, and 20 bank debit cards have been seized. The accused were produced before the local courts in West Bengal and then brought to the city on Wednesday. They were produced before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court and remanded to judicial custody.

The City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore emphasised the importance of exercising caution in dealing with crypto currency and gold trading. He appealed the public to contact Cyber Crime police stations if they have any doubts or concerns regarding such investments.