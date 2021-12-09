Three from Tripura held in Chennai for ganja peddling

Thoraipakkam police on Wednesday arrested three young men from Tripura for allegedly smuggling ganja and possessing the contraband for the purpose of selling to prospective customers, on the IT corridor of the city.

Following a tip-off on the movement of ganja, a special team of police personnel led by Assistant Commissioner P.K. Ravi mounted surveillance on 200 feet road in Thoraipakkam. In the early hours of Wednesday, the team intercepted three men who were moving in a suspicious manner and found that they possessed ganja. Police recovered 21.4 kg of ganja from the trio who were identified as Kabir Hussain, 22, Thajil Islam Mison, 26 and Moinudeen Buhiya, 22 from Tirpura. They were staying at a rented house in Sholinganallur and were working as housekeeping staff at private firms on Rajiv Gandhi Salai. The trio were remanded to judicial custody.

Chain snatchers held

Meanwhile, Velachery police arrested a duo from Andhra Pradesh for allegedly snatching chains from women who were sleeping inside their houses while keeping doors and windows open, during the night. Police said Thirulokachander, 65 and Ukumaram, 39 of Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh were identified as the accused. They were remanded to judicial custody.