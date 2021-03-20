Three from Tripura held for selling marijuana

CHENNAI

Personnel from the Koyambedu police station on Thursday arrested three persons from Tripura, including a woman, for allegedly possessing ganja for the purpose of selling.

Following a tip-off that ganja was being sold to college students in Nerkundram and Koyambedu, the police mounted surveillance and conducted searches. They nabbed a man driving around the localities suspiciously. On searching his vehicle, the police found 1 kg of ganja. He was identified as Jamal, 24, from Tripura.

After interrogating him, the police recovered another 4 kg of ganja from his lodgings. The police also arrested a woman Morina, 45, and Nijamudin, 23, both from Tripura. The trio were remanded in judicial custody for smuggling contraband from their home State and selling it in the city.

Meanwhile, personnel from the Taramani police station arrested three accused who were stocking ganja in a house and recovered 5 kg of the contraband from them.