Three from Tripura held for ganja peddling

Police say they were looking to sell it to prospective customers in the IT corridor

The Thoraipakkam police, on Wednesday, arrested three youth from Tripura for allegedly smuggling ganja and possessing the contraband for the purpose of selling to prospective customers in the IT corridor of the city.

Following a tip-off on the movement of ganja, a special team of police personnel, led by Assistant Commissioner P.K. Ravi mounted surveillance on 200 Feet Road of Thoraipakkam. In the early hours of Wednesday, the team intercepted the three, who were moving in a suspicious manner, and found that they were possessing ganja.

Police recovered 21.4 kg ganja from the trio, who were identified as Kabir Hussain, 22, Thajil Islam Mison, 26 and Moinudeen Buhiya, 22, from Tirpura. They were staying in a rented house in Sholinganallur and were working as housekeeping staff in private firms at Rajiv Gandhi Salai. The trio were remanded to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, Velachery police arrested a duo from Andhra Pradesh for allegedly snatching chains from women, who were sleeping inside their houses while keeping the doors and windows open in the night hours.

The police said Thirulokachander, 65 and Ukumaram, 39 of Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, were identified as the accused. They were remanded to judicial custody.