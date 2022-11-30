Three from T.N. honoured for promoting ties between India and Japan

November 30, 2022 03:21 pm | Updated 03:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Consul General of Japan in Chennai presented awards to T. P. Imbichammad, P. Viswanathan and Chellappa Srirram at a function on Wednesday

Staff Reporter

Taga Masayuki, Consul General of Japan (extreme right) presented the the Consul General’s Commendation for Fiscal 2022  to Chellappa Srirram (extreme left) P. Viswanathan, (second left) and T.P .Imbichammad, (second right) in Chennai on Wednesday | Photo Credit: RAGHUNATHAN SR

The Consul General of Japan in Chennai, Taga Masayuki, presented the Consul General’s Commendation for Fiscal 2022 in Chennai on Wednesday.

The recipients of the award include T. P. Imbichammad, president of the Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, P. Viswanathan, chairman of the Kancheepuram Nippon Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Chellappa Srirram, vice president of ABK-AOTS Dosokai, Tamil Nadu Centre.

They were commended in recognition of their service to deepen the mutual understanding and friendship between Japan and India.

Mr. Masyuki said the awardees have been striving to promote better relations between both countries. “I’m very grateful for their contribution, cooperation and efforts to strengthen Indo-Japan relations, be it in terms of economic, business or cultural activities,” he said.

Mr. Viswanathan said, this year is special in the history of both nations as India is celebrating its 75 th year of Independence and it is the 70 th year of establishment of India-Japan diplomatic relations too. “When Jawaharlal Nehru addressed the nation after Independence, Japan was the first nation to congratulate us. Japan is one of the world’s most literate and technically advanced nations. The country blends ancient traditions with aspects of Western life. There has been a strong bond between India and Japan, and we have many commonalities. Through the chamber, we are able to further strengthen this bond,” he said.

T. P. Imbichammad and Chellappa Srirram also spoke during the occasion.

Mr. Masayuki also presented the commendation to Leon Mohanraj, chairman, AOTS Alumni Association, Trivandrum Centre, Kerala, on November 11.

