Three from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh held for stealing cash from car showroom in Madhavaram 

August 30, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The city police have arrested three suspects for breaking open the shutters of a car showroom and stealing cash.

Police said R. Giridharan, 35, a resident of Kamarajar Avenue, Retteri, is working as a manager in a car sales and service company in Madhavaram. When he came to open the shutters of the showroom on July 9 morning, the rear shutter of the showroom was found broken open already and ₹2,37,084 cash was found stolen from the locker.

The Madhavaram Crime Inspector investigated the break-in following a complaint from him and arrested three suspects who were identified as J. Karan Bhavar, 23 and Samrao Jadhav, 44 of Maharashtra and Pappu Sowkan, 37 of Madhya Pradesh. Police team also launched a hunt to nab two more suspects. They were remanded to judicial custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.