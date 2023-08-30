ADVERTISEMENT

Three from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh held for stealing cash from car showroom in Madhavaram 

August 30, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The city police have arrested three suspects for breaking open the shutters of a car showroom and stealing cash.

Police said R. Giridharan, 35, a resident of Kamarajar Avenue, Retteri, is working as a manager in a car sales and service company in Madhavaram. When he came to open the shutters of the showroom on July 9 morning, the rear shutter of the showroom was found broken open already and ₹2,37,084 cash was found stolen from the locker. 

The Madhavaram Crime Inspector investigated the break-in following a complaint from him and arrested three suspects who were identified as J. Karan Bhavar, 23 and Samrao Jadhav, 44 of Maharashtra and Pappu Sowkan, 37 of Madhya Pradesh. Police team also launched a hunt to nab two more suspects. They were remanded to judicial custody.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US