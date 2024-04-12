GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three from Haryana held for snatching gold chains

April 12, 2024 01:13 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The city police have arrested three persons from Haryana allegedly involved in the snatching of gold chains from two different locations. 

The police said the complainant, said S. Suhasini, 38, of Police Quarters in Pattalam, was riding a two-wheeler on Stephenson Road in Otteri, when two bike-borne men snatched a four-sovereign gold chain from her, before fleeing the spot.

Following a complaint by her, the police analysed CCTV footage and arrested Sachin Kumar, 24, Ankit, 20, and Ankityadhav, 26, all hailing from Haryana. Initial investigation revealed that the three of them were involved in a similar gold chain-snatching incident within the ICF police station limits.

Police recovered the two gold chains from the accused, and also seized two bikes from them. The trio were staying in a lodge in Chepauk area.

