Three from city killed in helicopter crash in Kedarnath

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 18, 2022 22:25 IST

Prem Kumar Vanchinathan and Sujatha Premkumar | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Three members of a family, including two women, from the city were among the nine killed in a helicopter crash in Phata, near Kedarnath, in Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

The victims were identified as Prem Kumar Vanchinathan, 63, his wife Sujatha Premkumar, 56, from Santham Colony, Thirumangalam, and her cousin Kala Ramesh, 55, of Balakrishna Street, Mylapore. Sources said while Sujatha, Prem Kumar and Kala had boarded the helicopter, Kala’s husband Ramesh drove to the destination and survived.

They had left the city on October 12 on a pilgrim tour that was organised by a private operator from Bengaluru. The family members, with assistance from authorities, left for Uttarakhand to collect the bodies on Tuesday. Uttarakhand authorities said seven people, including two pilots, were killed in the accident.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled the deaths, and added that, “The Tamil Nadu government is coordinating with the Uttarakhand government to bring the mortal remains to Chennai soon.”

