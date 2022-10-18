Chennai

Three from city killed in helicopter crash in Kedarnath

Prem Kumar Vanchinathan and Sujatha Premkumar

Prem Kumar Vanchinathan and Sujatha Premkumar | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Three members of a family, including two women, from the city were among the nine killed in a helicopter crash in Phata, near Kedarnath, in Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

The victims were identified as Prem Kumar Vanchinathan, 63, his wife Sujatha Premkumar, 56, from Santham Colony, Thirumangalam, and her cousin Kala Ramesh, 55, of Balakrishna Street, Mylapore. Sources said while Sujatha, Prem Kumar and Kala had boarded the helicopter, Kala’s husband Ramesh drove to the destination and survived.

They had left the city on October 12 on a pilgrim tour that was organised by a private operator from Bengaluru. The family members, with assistance from authorities, left for Uttarakhand to collect the bodies on Tuesday. Uttarakhand authorities said seven people, including two pilots, were killed in the accident.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled the deaths, and added that, “The Tamil Nadu government is coordinating with the Uttarakhand government to bring the mortal remains to Chennai soon.”


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 18, 2022 10:27:59 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/three-from-city-killed-in-helicopter-crash-in-kedarnath/article66027720.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY