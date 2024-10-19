Chennai Corporation and Traffic Police create three free parking zones near Marina Beach

The Greater Chennai Corporation, with the Traffic Police, have designated specific parking zones near Marina Beach and the Pattinapakkam area, offering free parking for vehicles.

No parking fees will be charged for those vehicles parked in the identified zones outside the market, according to a release from the GCC.

The move comes after the Corporation set up the modern fish market on Marina Loop Road in the Teynampet Zone, constructed at a cost of ₹14.93 crore and inaugurated by the Chief Minister on August 12.

As per the High Court’s order, from October 19, vendors must sell fish only inside the modern fish market. Violators will face appropriate action. Public must also purchase fish only from within the market and park their vehicles in designated, free-of-charge spots, Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran said in a press release.

A special monitoring team of Chennai Corporation and the traffic police will ensure compliance and a new outpost will be established in the area. All fish vendors and the public are urged to cooperate fully with these measures, the Commissioner added.

The three parking areas are located along service roads to help reduce congestion. Parking I is planned near the Lighthouse bus stop on Marina Service Road, Parking II near Santhome Cathedral Basilica and Parking III on Loop Road near Pattinapakkam Beach, according to a map attached to the release.

Traffic plan

The release said that the police have planned to regulate the movement of vehicles to and from these parking zones to reduce congestion along Kamarajar Salai and the surrounding access roads like Santhome High Road, Papanasam Sivan Salai, and Karaneeswarar Koil Street.

Traffic from key roads, including Kutcheri Road and South Canal Bank Road, will be redirected through this system for two months during the proposed infrastructure work, as per a press release.

