Three firms to offer expertise in executing first section of Chennai Metro Rail’s phase II

In an important step ahead for the phase II project of Chennai Metro Rail, general consultants who will play a crucial role in monitoring the project have been appointed.

Three firms — Nippon Koei, Aarvee Associates and Balaji Rail Roads Systems Private Limited — have been given the contract for consultancy work for a part of the phase II project. Though this project covers a vast distance of 118.9 km, nearly 52 km will be executed first and this will cover two stretches — Madhavaram to Taramani and Madhavaram to CMBT. These firms will do consultancy work only for this 52 km stretch that will be constructed first. For the remaining distance, Chennai Metro Rail will call for tenders in a phased manner and then award the contracts.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will fund this 52 km stretch, and it has been decided that these two stretches will be taken up first. “The general consultant will look into everything from calling for tenders for various work to build these two stretches, to monitoring how they are executed by the contractors. All aspects of the project will be looked into by them, ensuring that the contractor doesn’t compromise on quality of work or safety. They will also provide expertise in several issues of the project,” an official said.

The tenders have already been called for the civil work for the 52 km, and contractors are likely to be identified in two months, officials said. The initial work for part of the project may begin as early as June this year, officials said.

CMRL has already called for tenders for general consultants for another stretch as well. In the next few months, they are likely to award the contract.