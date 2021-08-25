Three feared drowned off Marina beach

Three boys were feared drowned off Marina beach after searches by the Fire and Rescue Services Department for the second day on Tuesday yielded no results. They had gone missing behind the M.G.R. Memorial while playing in the water on Monday.

The victims were identified as S. Vimal, 17, of Pallavaram, S. Sabarinathan 18, and Dharamarajan, 17, of Alapakkam. The trio had gone to the beach with four other friends.

Personnel from Fire and Rescue Services reached the spot and began the rescue operation. Rubber boats and scuba divers were deployed. The rescue operation went on for the second day on Tuesday. Police said the Coast Guard and coastal security personnel were also involved.

A senior police officer said, “People should stop with drenching legs in the water. They should not step into and try to take a bath. Parents should avoid sending their teenage children to the beach without supervision.”