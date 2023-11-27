ADVERTISEMENT

Three employees of rehabilitation centre in Valasaravakkam held for causing inmate’s death

November 27, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

They beat him up when he complained of shortness of breath and delayed seeking medical help

The Hindu Bureau

The Valasaravakkam police arrested three persons for causing the death of an inmate at a rehabilitation centre by negligence.

The police identified the victim as P. Vijay, 28, an autorickshaw driver who lived at Ambedkar Nagar in Adambakkam. On September 12, his family had admitted him to Green Life Foundation Rehabilitation Centre at Omshakti Nagar in Valasaravakkam to treat his alcohol addiction.

On Saturday, Vijay suddenly had shortness of breath. When the employees took him to a government hospital, the doctor declared that he had died before reaching the hospital. The police registered a case of suspicious death following a complaint from Vijay’s brother and investigated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The investigation revealed that when Vijay complained of shortness of breath, the staff had beaten him up saying he was faking the condition. They also delayed seeking medical assistance, and this negligence led to his death. They also deleted the CCTV camera footage of these events.

The police arrested Vinoth Kumar, 41, the owner of the centre; Cruz alias Guru, 34, a caretaker; and R. Ajay, 19, an assistant. They were booked under Sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 304A (Causing death due to negligence), read with Section 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence), of the Indian Penal Code. The hard disk drive of the centre’s CCTV device has been seized. The arrested men were demanded in judicial custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US