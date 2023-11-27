Three employees of rehabilitation centre in Valasaravakkam held for causing inmate’s death

November 27, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Valasaravakkam police arrested three persons for causing the death of an inmate at a rehabilitation centre by negligence.

The police identified the victim as P. Vijay, 28, an autorickshaw driver who lived at Ambedkar Nagar in Adambakkam. On September 12, his family had admitted him to Green Life Foundation Rehabilitation Centre at Omshakti Nagar in Valasaravakkam to treat his alcohol addiction.

On Saturday, Vijay suddenly had shortness of breath. When the employees took him to a government hospital, the doctor declared that he had died before reaching the hospital. The police registered a case of suspicious death following a complaint from Vijay’s brother and investigated.

The investigation revealed that when Vijay complained of shortness of breath, the staff had beaten him up saying he was faking the condition. They also delayed seeking medical assistance, and this negligence led to his death. They also deleted the CCTV camera footage of these events.

The police arrested Vinoth Kumar, 41, the owner of the centre; Cruz alias Guru, 34, a caretaker; and R. Ajay, 19, an assistant. They were booked under Sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 304A (Causing death due to negligence), read with Section 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence), of the Indian Penal Code. The hard disk drive of the centre’s CCTV device has been seized. The arrested men were demanded in judicial custody.