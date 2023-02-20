Three educated youth turned ganja peddlers in Maduravoyal

February 20, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Maduravoyal police arrested three men for allegedly selling ganja from an apartment.

Following information on the sale of ganja, a special team of the police, led by Maduravoyal inspector Siva Anandham, intercepted two men riding a motorcycle from an apartment in Adayalampattu near Maduravoyal.

On searching their baggage, the police found ganja in small parcels. Based on their information, the police seized 2 kg of ganja from their flat. The police arrested Rupesh Gnanaraj, 23, of Coimbatore and R. Rishikesh, 23, of Adayalampattu, both are engineering graduates and their associate R. Avinash, who has an MBA degree.

The police said they were jobless for the last three months and turned as peddlers to make money. The police booked them under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The three were remanded in judicial custody.