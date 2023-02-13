ADVERTISEMENT

Three drug peddlers nabbed 

February 13, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Prohibition and Enforcement Wing of the city police arrested three drug peddlers in Choolai and Otteri and seized 4.8 kg of ganja and a minor quantity of methamphetamine.

A special team intercepted two persons who came on a two-wheeler on Sydenham Road, Choollai, and caught one of them while the other escaped. The man who was caught was possessing narcotic drugs in the bag. The police arrested the accused, Muthukumaran, 23, of Vyasarpadi and recovered 1.1 kg of ganja and three gram of methamphetamine. A search has been launched to nab the accused.

Similarly, the police arrested two more peddlers — A. Gopi, 48, of Otteri and R. Albert, 43, of Kodungaiyur on Sunday night near Bricklin road junction. About 3.7 kg of ganja were recovered from them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US