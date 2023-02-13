Three drug peddlers nabbed 

February 13, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Prohibition and Enforcement Wing of the city police arrested three drug peddlers in Choolai and Otteri and seized 4.8 kg of ganja and a minor quantity of methamphetamine.

A special team intercepted two persons who came on a two-wheeler on Sydenham Road, Choollai, and caught one of them while the other escaped. The man who was caught was possessing narcotic drugs in the bag. The police arrested the accused, Muthukumaran, 23, of Vyasarpadi and recovered 1.1 kg of ganja and three gram of methamphetamine. A search has been launched to nab the accused.

Similarly, the police arrested two more peddlers — A. Gopi, 48, of Otteri and R. Albert, 43, of Kodungaiyur on Sunday night near Bricklin road junction. About 3.7 kg of ganja were recovered from them.