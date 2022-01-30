Three drug peddlers nabbed, with 112 kg of ganja seized

Three persons were arrested in Royapuram police station limits on Sunday for allegedly smuggling ganja from Andhra Pradesh and seized 112 kg ganja.

Following a tip-off, a special team of police led by the inspector mounted surveillance near the railway station early morning and intercepted three persons who were moving in a suspicious manner with bags. While one person fled, on searching bags of the others, the police found a huge quantity of ganja.

The police arrested Thadi Senthil, 45, of Kasimedu, Aerobilly, 32, and Raju Babu, 41, of East Godavari, Andhra Pradesh. They smuggled the contraband from Andhra Pradesh by train for supply in the city. The three have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and remanded in judicial custody.