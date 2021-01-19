Three drown in stone quarry

Three persons, who went for a swim, drowned in an abandoned stone quarry filled with rainwater near Pulipakkam of Chengalpattu district on Sunday noon. They were part of a group of six persons from Chennai which had visited a relative’s house at Kandhalur village near Pulipakkam to spend Pongal holidays.
A senior police official said J. Tameem Ansari, who worked in an information technology company, his cousin Dilshad and Dilshad’s daughter Yasmin along with her two friends Sameetha and Angela from Washermenpet, had gone to their relative’s place at Kandhalur.
The village had a number of abandoned stone quarries, which were filled with rainwater.
On Sunday afternoon, Ansari, Sameetha and Angela, went for a swim in a stone quarry. When they did not return till evening, their relatives filed a complaint at the Chengalpattu taluk police station.
Meanwhile, some villagers alerted the police on Monday morning about three bodies floating in the quarry.
The police, who rushed to the spot, took out the bodies of Ansari, Sameetha and Angela and sent them to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for post-mortem.
The police official said Sameetha and Angela were studying in Class 12, along with Yasmin, in a private school in Royapettah.
