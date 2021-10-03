Three drown in sea

Three persons were feared drowned off the Marina since Friday. Two bodies were yet to be traced while one body washed ashore.

Nirmal Kumar, 21, a college student in Tondiarpet, accompanied his friends to the beach on Saturday. While he was playing with his friend, a strong wave dragged him away. After searching for sometime, his friends called the police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel.

In another incident, Gokul, a polytechnic student from Namakkal, drowned in the sea. A group of fishermen ventured into the sea and searched for him. The Fire and Rescue Services personnel too joined the search in rubber boats. His body washed ashore later.

In the third case, Rohit Kumar, 20, a migrant worker from Bihar, was washed away while playing with his friends on Saturday.