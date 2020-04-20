Three die in wall collapse in New Perungalathur

Three persons — a 65-year-old daily wage earner and his two daughters — were crushed to death after a wall from a neighbouring building collapsed on them in New Perungalathur.
The accident occurred on Sunday evening. The names of the victims victims were given as Rajangam, 65, Kala, 41, and Sumithra, 35, a differently abled person. Rajangam was sitting in the front portion of his house and talking with his daughters and suddenly a wall of poorly maintained building in the neighbouring plot collapsed on them.
Sumithra died on the spot while Rajangam and Kala were rushed to the Government Chrompet Hospital and a private hospital but died in the early hours of Monday, the police said.
