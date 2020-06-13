Three detained for murder

The Kolathur police have detained three suspects in connection with the murder of a man on Friday.
The name of the victim was given as Ramesh alias 'Retteri' Ramesh, 23, a maker of pigeon cages at Gangaiamman Koil Street. While he was returning on his bike with his brother-in-law Abinash, 22, a gang led by Hyder Ali, 30, allegedly attacked them. Ramesh died on the spot and Abinash was admitted in serious condition. The police suspect previous enmity to be the reason for murder.
