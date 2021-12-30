Three dead; over 100 streets water-logged, four subways closed in Chennai

CHENNAI:

The entire machinery of the Greater Chennai Corporation was at work to clear the water-logging in Chennai

Three persons died of electrocution, over 100 streets in Chennai city were water-logged and four subways were closed following flooding due to heavy rains that pounded the State capital, Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran said on Thursday night.

Works were on to clear the water-logging in at least 106 streets in Chennai and if rains stopped water could be cleared in these streets and subways, Mr. Ramachandran told reporters. The entire machinery of the Greater Chennai Corporation was at work to clear the water-logging in the city, he said.

The tanks and reservoirs around Chennai were being monitored for inflow and if necessary they would be opened for safety, he said. Rains received were particularly high in M.R.C. Nagar, Nandanam, Vadapalani and nearby these areas, the Minister said.

