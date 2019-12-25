Three dead in separate accidents across city

Three persons were killed in accidents in different parts of the city on Monday.

According to the police, Loganathan, 60, and his son Sivakumar were on their way to Tirupattur when their car collided with a lorry parked by the side of the road. The Poonamalee traffic police rushed them both to the hospital. But Loganathan was declared dead. Investigation is on.

In another incident in Virugambakkam, a civil engineer died after his bike collided with another. Manikandan, 23, of Chromepet, was riding his two-wheeler from Valsaravakkam when the collision occured. Manikandan died on the spot. The police have arrested Dinesh, who was riding the other bike.

In Maduravoyal, a 46-year-old man was run over by an unidentified vehicle on Monday. Police said Manimaran, 46, of Peerkankaranai, was hit when he was trying to cross the road. The Koyambedu traffic police are investigating.