Three-day workshop on genomics held

A hands-on workshop on advanced techniques in genomics was held recently in the city, under the aegis of the Indian Council of Medical Research.

The workshop was conducted to train and build capacity of researchers in advanced techniques in genomics, such as direct sequencing, functional genomics and genotyping by MassARRAY and Microarray, said Radha Venkatesan, scientist and head of the Department of Molecular Genetics of the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation (MDRF).

As many as 40 delegates, including clinicians, professors, Ph.D research scholars, and postgraduate and undergraduate students in the field of Life Sciences, from various universities and institutes, participated in the three-day workshop.

The programme’s chairpersons were V. Mohan, president, MDRF, and R.M. Anjana, vice-president, MDRF.

Dr. Radha, who was also the organising secretary of the workshop, said that it was the eighth edition of the workshop. So far, more than 250 participants had been trained in basic and advanced techniques in genomics.

Several participants were able to apply the techniques in their research, and some have used the expertise gained to apply for research grants as independent investigators, she added.