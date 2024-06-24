Three-day workshop on assaying biomarkers of radiation exposure begins 

Are Indian physicians equipped to evaluate the impact of radiation exposure on humans in the event of a nuclear disaster or accidents involving high radiation levels?

ADVERTISEMENT

Although biodosimetry research is at a nascent stage in the country, nearly 108 experts from different medical and research organisations are coming together for a three-day Indo-U.S. workshop funded by the Scheme for Promotion of Academic and Research Collaboration — an initiative of the Ministry of Human Resource Development — from June 24 to June 26 at Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education & Research, Chennai (SRIHER).

Organised by the Department of Human Genetics and Faculty of Biomedical Sciences & Technology of SRIHER, the workshop will see the participation of Guy Garty and Helen Turner, associate professors of Radiation Oncology, Center for Radiological Research, Columbia University, who will present their research on techniques to assess radiation absorbed by people after a large-scale radiological event and a bioassay system designed to estimate radiation dose in exposed individuals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the launch of the workshop on Monday, Dr. Garty said, “We’ve developed automated protocols which allow doing radiation tests for thousands of samples per day as opposed to the few tens that were available prior.” To help triage a large number of people during such situations the Columbia centre has developed rapid yes/no tests similar to COVID tests and is awaiting approval from US Food and Drugs Administration.

P. Venkatachalam, head, Department Human Genetics and convenor of the workshop, said although nuclear and radiological accidents are very rare, it is important to have trained personnel to handle them.

Uma Sekar, Vice Chancellor, SRIHER, said the workshop would promote emergency preparedness by training people needed to handle nuclear events.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.