Three-day workshop for maths teachers held in Tiruvannamalai

May 17, 2022 16:45 IST

A three-day State-level workshop for mathematics teachers through low-cost teaching aids was conducted at Arunai Engineering College here recently.

According to a press release, the training, which was jointly organised by the Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology (TNSCST), the National Council for Science and Technology Communication and the college, was aimed at highlighting the numerical and practical way of teaching for better understanding. Teachers were encouraged to use small examples to explain simple concepts.

More than 70 teachers took part at the workshop at which R. Srinivasan, member-secretary, TNSCST; D. Ganesh Moorthy, Chief Educational Officer (Tiruvannamalai); and Vijayan Gurumoorthy Iyer, college principal, took part.