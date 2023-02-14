ADVERTISEMENT

Three-day Venezuela Film Festival to start from February 20

February 14, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Indo-Cine Appreciation Foundation (ICAF) is organising a Venezuelan Film Festival from February 20 to 22 at the Alliance Française of Madras, Nungambakkam.

The festival will be sponsored by the Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Villa del Cine Foundation and Amazonia Films Distributor. The inauguration will take place on February 20 at 6 p.m. and will be followed by the screening of Azú, directed by Luis Alberto Lamata. On February 21, Amor Cuesta Arriba will be screened at 6 p.m. followed by Zamora: Tierra y hombres libres at 7.30 p.m.

The films El DiCaprio de Corozopando and Bolívar, el hombre de las dificultades will be screened at 6 p.m. and 7.30 p m respectively on February 22.

The festival will be inaugurated by Alfredo Caldera, Changer D Affaire, Embassy of The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, New Delhi.

