HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three-day Venezuela Film Festival to start from February 20

February 14, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Indo-Cine Appreciation Foundation (ICAF) is organising a Venezuelan Film Festival from February 20 to 22 at the Alliance Française of Madras, Nungambakkam.

The festival will be sponsored by the Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Villa del Cine Foundation and Amazonia Films Distributor. The inauguration will take place on February 20 at 6 p.m. and will be followed by the screening of Azú, directed by Luis Alberto Lamata. On February 21, Amor Cuesta Arriba will be screened at 6 p.m. followed by Zamora: Tierra y hombres libres at 7.30 p.m.

The films El DiCaprio de Corozopando and Bolívar, el hombre de las dificultades will be screened at 6 p.m. and 7.30 p m respectively on February 22.

The festival will be inaugurated by Alfredo Caldera, Changer D Affaire, Embassy of The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, New Delhi.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.