Three-day Russian film festival begins in Chennai

Published - September 27, 2024 08:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Valery Khodzhaev, Counsel General, Russian Federation in Chennai and Alexander Dodonov, Director, Russian House in Chennai inaugurated the event and expressed their appreciation for the cultural collaboration.

Valery Khodzhaev, Counsel General, Russian Federation in Chennai and Alexander Dodonov, Director, Russian House in Chennai inaugurated the event and expressed their appreciation for the cultural collaboration.

The Chennai International Film Festival in partnership with the Russian Centre of Science and Culture launches three days Mosfilm Festival at Avichi College of Arts and Science in Chennai. The festival is organised to celebrate the 100 years of ‘Mosfilm’ movie studios.

Valery Khodzhaev, Counsel General, Russian Federation in Chennai and Alexander Dodonov, Director, Russian House in Chennai inaugurated the event and expressed their appreciation for the cultural collaboration. They also highlighted the significance of Russian Cinema in the global film industry.

The first day of the screening kicked off with the movies — Rent a House with All the Inconvenience, followed by Anna Karenina: Vronsky’s story. The Mosfilm Festival will be on till September 29, offering an extensive variety of Russian films.

