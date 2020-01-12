Three-day neuro programme held

Various disorders of the nervous system and its management were discussed at a three-day scientific programme — Neuro Update 2020, organised by the Madras Neuro Trust.
Mohamed Rela, chairman and managing director, Dr. Rela Institute and Medical Centre, inaugurated the programme. This year, the sessions covered infections of the nervous system, immunological disorders of the nervous system, sleep physiology, sleep disorders, vertigo and its management.
About 350 delegates registered for the update. G. Arjundas, chairman, Neuro Update, Chennai and C.U. Velmurugendran, secretary, Neuro Update, were present.
