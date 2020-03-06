Three-day epidemiology meet ends

Chennai

06 March 2020 01:16 IST

A three-day field epidemiology training programme that concluded in Mamallapuram on Thursday discussed a whole range of issues on the public healthcare spectrum.

FETP ICON 2020 was organised by the Chennai-based National Institute of Epidemiology, an institution of the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Leaders of public healthcare in the country from various States, and field-level epidemiologists were present during the three-day conference. The conference provided a platform to exchange best practices and learn from each others’ triumphs and mistakes. Sessions included topics on building a Public Health Cadre, how to use data to make decisions, an overview of cancer control, multi sectoral approaches for control of non-communicable diseases, and tropical diseases. Experts also made in-depth presentations on the experience in the response to, and containment of various epidemics, including COVID-19, Japanese Encephalitis, Nipah virus, and the lychee-related Hypoglycaemic Encephalopathy outbreak in Muzzafarpur.

Advertising

Advertising

Part of a session was also devoted to analysing the media’s role in health reporting, and particularly during the time of epidemics.

Poster presentations and oral presentations were also held during the three days, according to the organisers.