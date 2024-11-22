 />
Three-day dental camp for pets starts today

The camp aims at raising awareness on maintaining optimal dental health, and enabling pet-owners to take proactive steps in safeguarding their pets’ long-term health

Published - November 22, 2024 01:09 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Sanchu Animal Hospital will host free dental camps for pets across all its branches here from November 22 to 24 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The camp aims at raising awareness on maintaining optimal dental health, and enabling pet-owners to take proactive steps in safeguarding their pets’ long-term health. It also provides services including oral examination, professional tooth brushing, dietary advice to support oral health, and a free dental consultation with skilled veterinarians.

These services aim to identify and address common dental issues, ensure early detection of oral health concerns, and provide pet parents practical tips to maintain their pets’ dental hygiene at home.

People can register by contacting 9355053890. Pet lovers seeking to access these exceptional services and schedule appointments, can reach out to 9355053890.

