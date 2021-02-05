Three-day defence expo for MSMEs to be held in March

CHENNAI

It is being organised by Swatantra Foundation and the Aerospace Industry Development Association of Tamil Nadu

A three-day defence expo, which will see the participation of more than 400 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), will be held between March 19 and 21 at the Chennai Trade Centre here.

The expo is being organised by Swatantra Foundation, a Chennai-based policy research and advocacy institution, and the Aerospace Industry Development Association of Tamil Nadu (AIDAT).

The ‘Defence Expo Empowering MSME ’21’ is aimed at connecting MSMEs with end users in the defence services, Indian defence manufacturing majors and the various R&D institutions under the DRDO and DPSUs, an official press release said.

The expo would help build and harness the capacity and capability of the MSME sector to cater to the needs of the defence sector, create a broad and sustainable supply chain base for the MSME sector for defence and defence exports, provide a forum for interaction, help identify business opportunities and enable an ecosystem for innovation by promoting new start-ups and academia-industry collaborations.

Organisations such as Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Forge, DRDO, DGQA, Super Auto Forge, Ordnance Factories Board, including Heavy Vehicles Factory, Engine Factory, Lucas TVS Ltd., and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. have confirmed their participation, the release said.