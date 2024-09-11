GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three-day custodial interrogation of Mahavishnu ordered 

Updated - September 11, 2024 07:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Mahavishnu of Paramporul Foundation

Mahavishnu of Paramporul Foundation | Photo Credit: Instagram / mahavishnuparamporul

A metropolitan magistrate court at Saidapet in Chennai on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) permitted the police to conduct custodial interrogation with the motivational speaker Mahavishnu for three days.

Yet another case booked against Mahavishnu

Mahavishnu was arrested by Saidapet Police on Saturday following the public outrage over the public humiliation meted out to a visually-challenged teacher at Government School in Ashok Nagar when he confronted the guest speaker recently for preaching unscientific thoughts about past life.

His arrest came following a complaint filed by a person with disability, N. Vijayaraj of Saidapet, for demeaning and abusing a differently-abled teacher during his spiritual speech at a function in the Government School on August 28.

Published - September 11, 2024 07:10 pm IST

