Three-day college cultural fest Recharge 2023 begins

March 23, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

Over 35,000 participants from across the country will be a part of the Recharge 2023, a three-day annual national-level intercollegiate cultural fest of Rajalakshmi Engineering College (REC), which began on Thursday.

As part of the fest, events ranging from music and dance to sports will be held, with the aim of giving the participants a platform to express themselves and showcase their talents. Among the events and competitions are Clash of Stars, Battle of Bands, Blue Lock, Pitch it Perfect, Fashion Walk, Photo Montage, and Futsal.

The cultural fest featured a pro-show on Thursday by singer Jonita Gandhi. On Friday, the chief guest will be cricketer Suresh Raina and the Masala Coffee Band will perform. Director Gautam Vasudev Menon will be present on the third day of the cultural fest as a special guest and the pro-shows will have stand-up comedian Jagan Krishnan, and Sunburn DJ Siana Catherine.

As part of the pre-culturals celebrations, students observed an ‘ethnic day’ where they came dressed in traditional ethnic attire and had music and dance performances on March 20. A music concert was held by the Thisram band from Arts Central and the college’s own Unison Band.