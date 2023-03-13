HamberMenu
Three-day biodiversity seminar and training program launched

March 13, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A national-level biodiversity seminar was launched by Huberto Enviro Care Systems, Vels Institute of Science, Technology & Advanced Studies, and the Srushti Conservation Foundation on Monday.

K. Manivasan, Principal Secretary, Public Works Department, who inaugurated the conference, spoke about the need for scientifically robust environmental impact assessments for development projects. A team of scientists and biodiversity researchers will impart training in the three-day seminar.

Ishari Ganesh, Founder and Chairman, Vels Institute, stressed on the importance of collecting regional biodiversity data in order to define baseline ecosystem conditions. Challenges due to lack of well-defined baseline ecosystem conditions and consideration of cumulative effects of projects must be tackled by adopting scientific approaches, said Deepak Apte, Director, Srushti Conservation Foundation.

