Three conservancy workers in Egmore railway station test positive

Three persons, including a woman, engaged in cleaning of the Chennai Egmore railway station have tested COVID-19 positive. They have been admitted to the isolation ward of the Government Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital. The three conservancy staff of the private agency were part of a 60-member team.

A senior official of the Southern Railway said a conservancy staff aged around 32 years who had reported for duty last week at the Chennai Egmore station suddenly reported sick and was immediately referred to Chennai Corporation officials, who took him for COVID-19 testing. The railway official said the male staff was found to be COVID-19 positive on April 19. Immediately, the railway administration directed the private contractor to undertake COVID-19 testing of more than 49 persons employed in the railway station. In the test results conducted on 50 persons, which were announced on Wednesday, 2 more, one male and one female, returned positive, 40 results were negative and seven are under process.

Conservancy worker tests positive

A conservancy worker from Puliyanthope who was on contract with the Greater Chennai Corporation has tested positive for COVID-19.

An official with the GCC said that he was engaged as a Domestic Breeding Check(DBC) worker who was involved in spraying disinfectants in a few areas in Zone 6. “He is currently undergoing treatment and so far, none of the other staff who worked with him have tested positive,” the official added.

