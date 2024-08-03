GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three college students held for damaging suburban train near Saidapet

The GRP are on the lookout for two more students

Published - August 03, 2024 10:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Mambalam Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested three college students and are searching for two more for allegedly throwing rocks and damaging the windows of a suburban train on Friday night.

A senior GRP official said that on Friday, a group of students from Pachaiyappa’s College were travelling on the footboard of a Tambaram-Chennai Beach suburban train. Near the Saidapet railway station, a group of New College students threw stones at them. The loco pilot immediately stopped the train, after which the two groups of students threw rocks at each other. In the incident, a glass window of the train was damaged, causing minor injuries to two commuters. They later fled the spot.

The Tambaram and Mambalam GRP were informed about the commotion and visited the spot.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.