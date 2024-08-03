Three college students held for damaging suburban train near Saidapet

The Mambalam Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested three college students and are searching for two more for allegedly throwing rocks and damaging the windows of a suburban train on Friday night.

A senior GRP official said that on Friday, a group of students from Pachaiyappa’s College were travelling on the footboard of a Tambaram-Chennai Beach suburban train. Near the Saidapet railway station, a group of New College students threw stones at them. The loco pilot immediately stopped the train, after which the two groups of students threw rocks at each other. In the incident, a glass window of the train was damaged, causing minor injuries to two commuters. They later fled the spot.

The Tambaram and Mambalam GRP were informed about the commotion and visited the spot.